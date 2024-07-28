Eiffel Tower Stadium is ‘what dreams are made of’ for beach volleyball stars

Iconic venues abound at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With Marseille Stadium’s legendary infrastructure, Roland-Garros’ red clay and the Grand Palais’ magnificent nave among the places of play that have already captivated fans.

But it’s the sand in a public garden at Champ de Mars that might just be Paris’ most beautiful Olympic venue. Eiffel Tower Stadium, which hosts beach volleyball at the 2024 Games, has one of the most gorgeous backdrops in Olympic history.

Players compete in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, which overlooks the 13,000-seat stadium through the day and night. It creates a big-match feel unlike any venue at the Olympics, a one-of-a-kind experience for players and fans alike.

U.S. beach volleyball stars Kristen Nuss and Tayrn Kloth were in awe of the stadium, describing their feelings during their featured opening match against Canada. Following a stunning light show, the illumination of the Eiffel Tower sparkled down on the competitors.

“That is what dreams are made of, sitting there seeing the Eiffel Tower twinkle, seeing all the flashlights around us going off,” Nuss said. “That’s a memory that will definitely be imprinted on my brain forever.”

“Oh my gosh, it was so magical, especially when all the lights went down,” Kloth said. “One, to walk into the venue and see all the fans, and just hear everybody was spectacular. And then you got to see the spectacle of the light show and the phones and everything together, it was unbelievable. What a way to start the match.”

The U.S. stars learned to thrive in the presence of the Eiffel Tower, embracing the spotlight it shined on their marquee matchup.

“I think it is something we used to our advantage,” Nuss said. “We play in places all over the world and when we are in tough situations it does put things in perspective. And you just stare there for a minute and you see the Eiffel Tower and you are like ‘Wow, OK we get to play beach volleyball down in front of the Eiffel Tower. That’s just awesome.'”

For Kloth, the beautiful backdrop creates the ideal environment for beach volleyball, giving the sports the spotlight it deserves.

“We are playing in Paris, under the Eiffel Tower,” Kloth said. “I will play whenever they want me to. As much as I can.”

