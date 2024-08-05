Electric Team USA wrestler Amit Elor routs SF opponent in less than two minutes

Team USA’s Amit Elor, the prodigious 68kg wrestler from California, won her Paris Olympic semifinal by technical superiority — 10-0 — against North Korea’s Sum Pak in less than two minutes on Monday evening.

Elor is now guaranteed at least a silver medal. She’ll fight for gold on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The victory follows two other clinical smackdowns Elor performed earlier in the day. In her opening match, the 20-year-old dismantled top-seeded Buse Tosun of Turkiye. An hour and some change later, she swatted away Poland’s Wiktoria Choluj in a lopsided quarterfinal.

