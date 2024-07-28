Emma Hayes’ new USWNT flexes familiar swagger, medal muscle

Hard tackles, signature swagger and a clear understanding of what to do with the ball in the attack: The U.S. women’s national team flexed familiar medal muscle on Sunday in its 4-1 win over Germany at the Stade de Marseille.

Yes, it’s been so far, so very good for a refreshing, 2-0 USWNT in its first major tournament under new coach Emma Hayes, as the Yanks have sealed a knockout round berth with a match to spare in the group stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunday’s 3-1 win over Germany was not perfect but it was a major test passed for Hayes’ plans as Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson ran the Europeans ragged in the first half, then held firm under good pressure in the second half.

The win was saturated with promise of what’s to come and also allowed Hayes to work the third group game on Wednesday against Australia without pushing heavy minutes on her very top players.

USWNT’s ‘Trifecta’ leading from the front

It was fair to question Hayes’ roster decisions for this tournament, especially leaving off-kilter Alex Morgan off the roster.

But what’s emerged so far is a multi-pronged, electric attack that isn’t carrying a ton of historical baggage. There are still old guard members like Alyssa Naeher, Lindsey Horan and Crystal Dunn, but there’s a renewed spirit in the way this team plays under Hayes.

A big part of that comes from the swagger of Horan, who tried to drag the Yanks through the last Olympics under Vlatko Andonovski and found few efforts to match hers. The 2023 World Cup, against all odds, was worse.

Enter Hayes, fresh off running an FA Women’s Super League dynasty with Chelsea. Her USWNT so far is one of defensive solidity and understanding, but not at the sacrifice of the attacking danger that was so long the calling card of the USWNT.

And so it is downright invigorating to see the “Trifecta” of Smith, Rodman and Swanson (and friends!) showing off wicked technical ability and venomous intent in attack. It’s too soon to crown the Yanks as the renewed multi-decade dynasty that never sank lower than second in FIFA’s rankings, but just the signs that the Yanks could be back are incredibly welcome and to be embraced by fans of the program.

Germany’s goal — a good one at that — was the first conceded under Hayes’ watch of the USWNT. She’s put her stars like center back Naomi Girma in a position to use her strength at reading the game and those players are responding well (see Girma’s sliding deprivation of a dangerous German through ball early in Sunday’s game).

And this will give her a chance to use Jenna Nighswonger, Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Casey Murphy, Lynn Williams and the exciting Croix Bethune in a meaningful game against a solid and dangerous Australia (Williams’ goal off the bench was welcome on Sunday).

Group B win could prove huge to medal hopes

Germany is one of the four nations above the Yanks on FIFA’s rankings, and Hayes may not have to outfox two others — World No. 1 Spain and No. 2 France — by the time the tournament ends in France.

The USWNT will win Group B barring a blowout loss to Australia that comes alongside a huge German win over Zambia, and that would mean no fellow group winner until the final should they reach the Aug. 10 gold medal match in Paris.

Hayes’ crew would be on the side of the bracket with three group runners-up, and the most predictable outcomes would place Spain and host France on the other side. That’s not to say that Brazil, Japan or Colombia wouldn’t challenge the Yanks, but it’s preferable to the alternative and truly strengthens the likelihood of playing for a medal.

