Employee cares for lost husky found on Washington State Ferry

WASHINGTON STATE – A ferry worker now had a furry new friend.

Washington State Ferries say an employee at a terminal found a husky that was visibly hungry and thirsty at 2 a.m.

The employee took care of the pup while the owner was searched for.

The husky was eventually taken to a Seattle-area animal shelter where it was learned he was named Tripp.

But after a month of unsuccessful attempts to contact the owner, the dog was unofficially adopted by the ferry employee.

