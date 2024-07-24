Equestrian at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch equestrian during the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics will showcase the masters of horseback riding across six events between Saturday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 6. Competition will kick off on July 27 with the first rounds of the team eventing and individual dressage, and conclude on August 6 with individual jumping.

Germany will come into the competition as the all-time Olympic medal leaders with 33 golds and 70 medals total. They narrowly lost in Tokyo to Great Britain, who captured five medals across all events.

Also from Germany is the most decorated equestrian athlete of all-time Isabell Werth, who will look to claim a record-breaking 13th Olympic medal in Paris. She took home two medals in 2020: gold in team dressage and silver in the individual competition.

SEE MORE: How to watch equestrian at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Equestrian Events Eventing

Team

Individual Dressage

Team

Individual Jumping

Team

Individual

Venue

Few venues at the 2024 Paris Olympics will rival the magnificence seen at the home of the equestrian competition. The grounds of the historic Château de Versailles will be outfitted with a temporary outdoor arena on the Etoile Royal esplanade in the center of the Palace’s gardens.

A rendering of the Château de Versailles set up for the equestrian and modern pentathlon competitions at the Paris Olympics. Paris 2024

Competition schedule:

Equestrian at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) July 27 Eventing: Dressage Team and Individual 3:30a-12:30p July 28 Eventing: Cross Country Team and Individual 4:30a-9:30a July 29 Eventing: Jumping Team and Individual Final 5a-10:30a July 30 Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 1 5a-10:30a July 31 Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 2 4a-9:30a August 1 Jumping: Team Qualifier 5a-8a August 2 Jumping: Team Final 8a-10:40a August 3 Dressage: Team Grand Prix Special 4a-10:30a August 4 Dressage: Individual Grand Prix Freestyle 4a-8a August 5 Jumping: Individual Qualifier 8a-12p August 6 Jumping: Individual Final 4a-6:30a

Olympic equestrian athletes to watch on Team USA

Three silver medalists will return to the Olympics to compete in the team and individual jumping competitions. Tokyo silver medalists Laura Kraut (riding Baloutinue) and McLain Ward (riding Ilex) will be joined by Rio silver medalist Kent Farrington (riding Greya) as the team attempts to unseat Sweden for the Olympic title, after narrowly losing the jump-off in 2020 by a little over a second.

In Dressage, Tokyo silver medalists Steffen Peters (riding Suppenkasper) and Adrienne Lyle (riding Jane) will look to stun powerhouse Germany and win the U.S. team’s first ever gold medal in the event after winning silver in Tokyo.

SEE MORE: U.S. Equestrian announces jumping team; full Paris roster set

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.