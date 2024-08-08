Everything to know ahead of U.S. men’s basketball gold medal matchup with France

The U.S. men’s basketball team is now just one win away from a historic fifth gold medal. After rampaging through its first four games, Team USA was sorely tested in its semifinal matchup with Serbia, needing a huge fourth quarter and a vintage Steph Curry performance to escape with a victory. Now comes another challenge: Host nation France, fresh off a win over Germany and with a raucous home crowd at its back. It’s a rematch of the Tokyo final with everything on the line and some of the biggest stars in the sport. Here’s everything to know.

Who does the U.S. men’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Team USA will face Victor Wembanyama and France in the gold medal game on Saturday, a rematch of the final from the Tokyo Games.

What time does the U.S. men’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of USA vs. France is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. men’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. men’s basketball team will be shown on NBC. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. men’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

