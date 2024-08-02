Everything to know ahead of U.S. men’s basketball Olympic matchup with Puerto Rico

The U.S. men’s basketball team has been about as-advertised so far at the Paris Olympics, cracking 100 points in each of its first two wins over Serbia and South Sudan. Now comes the final game of group play vs. Puerto Rico, with a chance to clinch the top overall spot in the bracket.

Here’s everything to know as Team USA gets set to take the court again on Saturday, Aug. 3.

U.S. vs.Puerto Rico preview: How to watch, stream, start time, starting lineups and everything else to know

Who does the U.S. men’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics? To finish up Group C, Team USA is set to take on Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico has dropped its first two games against South Sudan and Serbia, but it does boast an NBA guard in Jose Alvarado who’s shown the ability to explode on the international stage. What time does the U.S. men’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Tipoff of Puerto Rico vs. USA is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11:15 a.m. ET. How do I watch the U.S. men’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. men’s basketball team will be shown on NBC. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.” How do I stream the U.S. men’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics? The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 8/3

11:15a-1p Men’s Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

5-7a Men’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

8:30-10:30a Men’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

12-2p Men’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

3:30-5:30p Men’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 8/8

11:30a-1:30p Men’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 8/8

3-5p Men’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

5-7a Men’s Bronze Final

