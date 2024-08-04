Everything to know ahead of U.S. men’s basketball quarterfinal matchup with Brazil

The U.S. men’s basketball team is halfway to a historic fifth gold medal. After rampaging through Group C, Team USA now embarks on the knockout stage, beginning with a quarterfinal matchup against Brazil on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Here’s everything to know.

U.S. vs. Brazil preview: How to watch, start time, lineups and everything else to know

Who does the U.S. men’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Team USA begins its knockout stage with a quarterfinal matchup against Brazil, which finished in third place in Group B thanks to a big win over Japan in its final game.

What time does the U.S. men’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of Puerto Rico vs. USA is set for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. men’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. men’s basketball team will be shown on NBC. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. men’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Tue, 8/6

5-7a Men’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

8:30-10:30a Men’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

12-2p Men’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

3:30-5:30p Men’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 8/8

11:30a-1:30p Men’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 8/8

3-5p Men’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

5-7a Men’s Bronze Final

