Everything to know ahead of U.S. men’s basketball semifinal matchup with Serbia

The U.S. men’s basketball team is now just two wins away from a historic fifth gold medal. After rampaging through Group C, Team USA made it look easy against Brazil, and now moves on to a semifinal rematch against Serbia on Thursday, Aug. 8. Here’s everything to know.

Who does the U.S. men’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

After steamrolling Brazil in the quarterfinal, Team USA draws a familiar face in the semis: Nikola Jokic and Serbia, which the U.S. has beaten twice already this summer — once in a pre-Games tune-up and once in pool play.

What time does the U.S. men’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of USA vs. Serbia is set for Thursday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. men’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. men’s basketball team will be shown on NBC. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. men’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

