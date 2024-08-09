Everything to know ahead of U.S. women’s basketball gold medal game against France

The U.S. women’s basketball team is now just one win away from a historic eighth straight gold medal, and it’s yet to have to break much of a sweat either. Team USA has won each of its games by double digits, and only Belgium managed to keep things a bit competitive into the second half. Now comes the final hurdle: a showdown against Gabby Williams and France in the gold medal game.

Here’s everything to know as the Americans shoot for a remarkable 61st consecutive Olympic win.

Who does the U.S. women’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. is now on to the gold medal game, where it will face off against France with a chance for a 61st straight Olympic win and a historic eighth straight gold medal.

What time does the U.S. women’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of the U.S. vs. France is set for Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. women’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. women’s basketball team will be shown on USA Network. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 8/11

5:30-7:30a Women’s Bronze Final

