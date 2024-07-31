Everything to know ahead of U.S. women’s basketball Olympic matchup with Belgium

The U.S. women’s basketball team was as-advertised in its opening game of the Paris Olympics on Monday, exploding in the second half for a 26-point win over reigning silver medalists Japan. That now runs the team’s Olympic winning streak to a ridiculous 56 straight games, and an unprecedented eighth straight gold medal is squarely in its sights.

Of course, the Olympics are a marathon, not a sprint, and they don’t hand out medals after a single win. Momentum is only as good as your next game, and for the U.S., that will present another test. Here’s everything to know as Team USA gets set to take the court again on Thursday, Aug. 1.

U.S. vs. Belgium preview: How to watch, stream, start time, starting lineups and everything else to know

Who does the U.S. women’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Next up in Group C, Team USA is set to take on Belgium. The Belgians suffered a loss to Germany in their Olympic opener, but they won last year’s EuroBasket and boast one of the better players in the world in Emma Meesseman.

What time does the U.S. women’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of the U.S. vs. Belgium is set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. women’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. women’s basketball team will be shown on USA Network. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Thurs, 8/1

3-4:45p Women’s Group C: Belgium vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

11:15a-1p Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

5-7a Women’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

8:30-10:30a Women’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

12-2p Women’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

3:30-5:30p Women’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

11:30a-1:30p Women’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-5p Women’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

5:30-7:30a Women’s Bronze Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.