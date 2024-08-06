Everything to know ahead of U.S. women’s basketball Olympic quarterfinal vs. Nigeria

The U.S. women’s basketball team is halfway to a historic eighth straight gold medal, but after an impressive group stage, now it’s time for the rubber to hit the road: The margin for error is gone, and any slip-up could send Team USA home, starting with a quarterfinal matchup against Nigeria on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Here’s everything to know as the U.S. gets set to take the court again in Paris.

U.S. vs. Nigeria preview: How to watch, stream, start time, starting lineups and everything else to know

Who does the U.S. women’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. women’s basketball team is on to the quarterfinals, drawing a Nigeria team that’s already made some history in Paris.

What time does the U.S. women’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of the U.S. vs. Nigeria is set for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. women’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. women’s basketball team will be shown on USA Network. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Weds, 8/7

3:30p-5:30p Women’s Quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. U.S. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

11:30a-1:30p Women’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-5p Women’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

5:30-7:30a Women’s Bronze Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.