Everything to know ahead of U.S. women’s basketball Olympic semifinal vs. Australia

59 in a row and two more to go for the U.S. women’s basketball team, which dispatched Nigeria in Wednesday’s quarterfinal to add one more to its gaudy Olympic winning streak and move one step closer to a historic eighth straight gold medal.

No one has been able to hang with Team USA for a full 40 minutes yet, but another challenge awaits in the semifinal round. Here’s everything to know as the U.S. gets set to take the court again in Paris.

U.S. vs. Australia preview: How to watch, stream, start time, starting lineups and everything else to know

Who does the U.S. women’s basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. is now on to the semifinals, where it will face an Australia squad that’s been coming on strong as the Olympics progress.

What time does the U.S. women’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of the U.S. vs. Australia is set for Friday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. women’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. women’s basketball team will be shown on USA Network. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Fri, 8/9

3-5p Women’s Semifinal: USA vs. Australia Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

5:30-7:30a Women’s Bronze Final

