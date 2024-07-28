Everything to know ahead of U.S. women’s Olympic opener vs. Japan

A 55-game Olympic unbeaten streak that spans more than three decades. A shot at an unprecedented eighth straight gold medal. All sorts of history is in front of the U.S. women’s basketball team, and the journey starts at 3 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon against Japan — the same team the Americans beat in the gold-medal game in Tokyo.

As Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Co. get set to take the court for the first time in Paris, here’s everything you need to know to get yourself ready.

What time does the U.S. women’s basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Team USA will open up its tournament against Japan on Monday, July 29, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. women’s basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. women’s basketball team will be shown on the following TV channels: USA Network The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Mon, 7/29

3-4:45p Women’s Group C: USA vs. Japan Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1

3-4:45p Women’s Group C: Belgium vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

11:15a-1p Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

5-7a Women’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

8:30-10:30a Women’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

12-2p Women’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

3:30-5:30p Women’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

11:30a-1:30p Women’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-5p Women’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

5:30-7:30a Women’s Bronze Final

