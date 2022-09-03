Eyewitness sees start of the Mill Fire in Weed

WEED, Calif. – We spoke to an eyewitness who was traveling through Weed when the Mill Fire started.

The fire reportedly started after a lumber mill building nearby caught on fire, according to eye witness Erin Khorsan.

She said around 12:50 p.m. is when she noticed the huge plume of smoke in the sky.

Khorsan was surprised more people didn’t notice the fire until she started recording what was happening.

She described the scene of the fire while having lunch near Historic Lumbertown Museum in Weed.

“I thought it was on the same street that we were on, but it was a block over,” she said. “It was flashes of red, orange, green, gray and black smoke. It just took up the entire the street and the sky was all black.”

Khorsan believes it took fire crews roughly 15 to 20 minutes to respond to the fire.

Cal-Fire is on the scene of the fire right now.

According to Siskiyou County Emergency Management, students at Weed High School were bussed to Mt. Shasta High School for pick up.