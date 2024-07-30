Families are back at the Games, check out the best moments so far

After the pandemic emptied out the stands in Tokyo, the stands are filled back up in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. That means athletes’ families can flock to the city of love to support their loved ones, leading to some awesome moments off the field.

Take a look at all the best family moments of the Games so far.

Ryan Murphy’s mom watches him win bronze, then the swimmer is surprised by his wife with news about the newest member of the family.

Safe to say that yesterday was a good day! https://t.co/YvgP5hZ83N — Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) July 30, 2024





Snoop joins Caeleb Dressel’s family to cheer on Team USA in the 4x100m final.

Ilona Maher’s sisters, and Jason Kelce, sport a signature shirt for the Team USA rugby star.







IS JASON WEARING AN ILONA MAHER HAWAIIAN SHIRT pic.twitter.com/0echrWkbUX — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 30, 2024





Suni Lee’s sister use ‘the force’ to help her out on the balance beam.





Jonathan Owens stays stylish and focused, taking notes as he and Simone Biles’ family cheer her on in Team USA’s gold medal performance.

Jonathan Owens has arrived in style. ð#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/RiBcAgfR7e — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 30, 2024







Have to love that Jonathan Owens, safety for the Chicago Bears, is out here taking detailed notes on his wife Simone Biles’ Olympic gymnastics performance ð ðð¼ pic.twitter.com/es8vJXAz2g — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) July 30, 2024





