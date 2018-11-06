FBI joins search for abducted North Carolina girl

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) – Federal law enforcement authorities have been called in to help find a Lumberton, North Carolina girl whose kidnapping from the front yard of her mobile home Monday morning prompted an Amber Alert.
Lumberton police say 13-year-old Hania Aquilar was forced into her family’s green 2002 ford expedition, with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. New details released about the SUV on Tuesday include that it has a Clemson sticker on the rear window, and peeling paint on the hood.
Witnesses tell police the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and had a yellow bandana wrapped around his face.
Authorities say Aguilar is 5 feet tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
If you see the green SUV, call 911. The Lumberton Police Department has also set up a special tip line at 910-272-5871.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2qvYNEt