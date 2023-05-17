Federal appeals court to hear abortion pill case today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC) – A federal appeals court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday in the lawsuit seeking to pull the abortion pill mifepristone from U.S. markets.

A panel of three judges at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will decide whether women will continue to have access to the medication.

Mifespristone was approved for use in the U.S. in 2000 and more than five million people have used it.

Wednesday’s hearing comes 11 months after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, paving the way for several states to pass strict abortion laws.

The legal battle began in a Texas lower court with U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling to suspend the F.D.A. approval of the drug.

A decision from the appeals court could come at any time after arguments wrap.

