Ferocious defense carries U.S. women’s basketball past Germany and into quarterfinals

Like it did against Belgium, the U.S. women’s basketball team got off to a slow start against Germany in its final group game on Sunday. And like it did against Belgium, it used some hellacious defense to turn the tide.

Team USA allowed just 10 points and forced eight turnovers in a momentum-shifting second quarter before catching fire in the second half en route to a XX-XX win at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, running its Olympic winning streak to a whopping 58 and sending it on to the knockout rounds on a high note.

Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson delivered again, combining for 27 points on 12-of-22 shooting. This time, however, they got plenty of help from the U.S. backcourt; Jackie Young led all scorers with 19, including 5-of-8 from deep, while Jackie Young added three 3s of her own as Team USA broke things open for good in the third quarter.

The U.S. clinches Group C with the win, along with the top overall ranking in group play — ensuring it will wind up on the opposite side of the bracket as the No. 2 overall team, likely to be France. The Americans now await their opponent in the quarterfinals, to be determined in a random draw at the conclusion of play on Sunday.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.