Field hockey at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Field hockey, otherwise known as ‘hockey,’ has roots dating all the way back to antiquity. Modern field hockey emerged in England in the mid-19th century and the sport has grown in popularity over time. Gender balance is a core tenet of this sport; of the 30 million players worldwide, about 51% are women and 49% are men.

Field hockey made its first Olympic appearance during the 1908 Games in London, but the women’s game was not introduced until the 1980 Moscow Games. India has dominated the sport’s history as the men’s team has won eight golds and six consecutive titles between 1928 and 1956, enjoying a stretch of 30 wins. Other countries have climbed to the top of the international rankings – including Argentina, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Spain and France – growing the sport on a global scale.

Field hockey will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics between July 27- August 9, where there will be both a women’s 12-team tournament and men’s 12-team tournament.

U.S. returns to Olympic field hockey

The United States qualified for the women’s field hockey tournament in the Paris Olympics after missing out on the Tokyo Games. The Americans clinched a spot after beating Japan, 2-1, in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in January, where the top three nations earned Olympic berths.

The Americans are currently ranked 12th in the world, and beat three higher-ranked teams, No. 6 India, No. 11 New Zealand and No. 9 Japan, on the way to the berth.

The U.S. has won one Olympic medal in women’s field hockey, bronze in 1984. The U.S. women’s team qualified for the Olympics each year from 2008 to 2016, with a best finish of fifth in 2016.

Venues

The field hockey tournament will take place at one of the most iconic stadiums in French sporting history: Yves du Manoir Stadium, located in Colombes, which hosted the first Olympic Games in Paris in 1924.

The stadium got its name from French rugby player Yves du Manoir and was designed by architect Louis Faure-Dujarric. Since 1972, the Yves-du-Manoir has been a multi-sports venue located northwest of Paris that has hosted around 250 national and international competitions, including almost 250 fixtures across a range of disciplines such as rugby, football and boxing. Most famously, boxers Jean-Claude Bouttier and Carlos Monzón vied for the world middleweight champion title in 1972 in front of a crowd of 40,000.

A unique venue in France, it is the only one that will host the second Games in its history in 2024.

Field Hockey at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) July 27 Men’s and Women’s Pool Matches (8 matches) 4a-4:30p July 28 Men’s and Women’s Pool Matches (8 matches) 4a-4:30p July 29 Men’s and Women’s Pool Matches (8 matches) 4a-4:30p July 30 Men’s Pool Matches (6 matches) 4a-4p July 31 Men’s and Women’s Pool Matches (8 matches) 4a-4:30p August 1 Men’s and Women’s Pool Matches (8 matches) 4a-4:30p August 2 Men’s and Women’s Pool Matches (8 matches) 4a-4:30p August 3 Women’s Pool Matches (6 matches) 4a-4p August 4 Men’s Quarterfinals

Session 1 (2 matches)

Session 2 (2 matches) 4a-9a

11:30a-4:30p August 5 Women’s Quarterfinals

Session 1 (2 matches)

Session 2 (2 matches) 4a-9a

11:30a-4:30p August 6 Men’s Semifinal #1

Men’s Semifinal #2 8a-10a

1p-3p August 7 Women’s Semifinal #1

Women’s Semifinal #2 8a-10a

1p-3p August 8 Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Gold Medal Match 8a-10a

1p-3:30p August 9 Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Gold Medal Match 8a-10a

2p-4:30p

