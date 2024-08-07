Field hockey recap, Aug. 7: Fokke propels Dutch back to gold medal match

The women’s semifinal round began with a serious bout of deja vu. The Netherlands opened the day with a 3-0 victory over Argentina in a rematch of the Tokyo gold medal contest, which saw the Netherlands defeat Argentina 3-1 for its third gold in four Olympic competitions.

The scoreboard was knotted at zero through the first period, but reigning gold medalist Netherlands was clearly the superior team from the start, feeding off the energy of an entirely-orange crowd and controlling possession 70% of the time. Argentina struggled to even cross the center line until nine minutes in.

A general view during play in the women’s semifinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina on day twelve of the2024 Paris Olympics at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

By the start of the second, the dam finally broke. Luna Fokke received a pass sent up the far right side of the pitch and entered the circle, finding herself alone with Argentinian goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino and with the space to chip the ball into the right side of the net. The Oranje found their second five minutes later, as Fokke rifled a pass into the circle that deflected off Lauren Nunnink‘s stick and into the cage.

Yibbi Jansen opened the third with a penalty corner shot that zipped into the goal before Cosentino had a chance to react. With the win, the Dutch are headed to their fifth gold medal game in as many Olympics.

