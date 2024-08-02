Field hockey recap, August 1: Last three men’s quarterfinals slots set, two women’s remain

In an exciting day at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday, five teams clinched their knockout round berths: the men’s teams from Great Britain, Argentina, and Australia, as well as Spain’s and Great Britain’s women’s squads.

All the men’s quarterfinalists have now been decided. Though Pool B is set in the women’s tournament, the women’s Pool A has two slots left undetermined. Belgium and the Netherlands claimed the first two bids.

Here’s how it went down.

Men’s Tournament

Great Britain 2, France 1

Great Britain’s men punched their ticket to the last eight with a 2-1 win over hosts France in Pool A in their third-straight rebound performance behind a winning tally from defender James Albery.

They are second behind Germany after four games with the third-placed Netherlands and Spain in fourth also through to the next round.

Australia 5, New Zealand 0

After a Tuesday-afternoon 6-2 beating by Belgium, Australia thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in Pool B to seal its quarterfinal spot. The Hockeyroos stand in second place behind the Belgians but ahead of India and Argentina, who also qualified.

Argentina 2, Ireland 1

Argentina overcame Ireland 2-1 thanks to goalkeeper Tomas Santiago, who saved a penalty stroke in the dying seconds of the third quarter to preserve his team’s lead and place in the knockouts.

Belgium 2, India 1

The Belgians beat India 2-1 in a tight match that was won by a third-quarter penalty corner goal. Both sides had already reached the knockout stage on Tuesday.

India scored first with a cracking shot by forward Abhishek Abhishek from the top of the circle although Belgium defended valiantly, with two defenders helped off the field after being struck by the ball as they put their bodies on the line.

The Belgians can clinch top spot in knockout seedings with a win or draw against Argentina on Friday, while India faces Australia to decide second place.

Women’s Tournament

Great Britain 5, United States 2

Great Britain’s women’s team followed the men into the last eight by thrashing the United States with 50% shooting efficiency, as four players found the back of the net. Tess Howard scored twice.

Spain 1, South Africa 0

The British are fourth in Pool B behind fellow qualifiers Australia, Argentina and Spain, who defeated South Africa 1-0.

Belen Iglesias struck late in the first for the game-winner, putting the ball into the cage on a last-minute penalty corner.

Argentina 3, Australia 3

Argentina’s women drew 3-3 with Australia. Hockeyroo midfielder Mariah Williams sank a penalty corner shot with a second remaining on the clock to level the score and keep her squad on top.

“We just kept to our game plan, and then the last ten seconds just went our way. We practiced those moments,” Australia captain Brooke Peris said after the Pool B game.

Japan 1, France 0

Japan got its first goal of the tournament in a 1-0 win over France in Pool A on a diving swipe by forward Mai Toriyama.

