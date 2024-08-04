Field hockey recap, August 4: India overcomes man disadvantage, Great Britain, in opening win

The men’s field hockey knockout round began in a theatrical fashion.

Against all odds — namely, a 42-minute-long man disadvantage — Indian defensive prowess was on full display as the reigning bronze medalists overcame a 42-minute-long man disadvantage, downing Great Britain in a shootout to advance to the semifinals.

2024 Paris Olympics men’s field hockey quarterfinal schedule

Sunday, Aug. 4

India vs Great Britain: 4 a.m. ET

Belgium vs Spain: 6:30 a.m. ET

Netherlands vs Australia: 11:30 a.m. ET

Germany vs Argentina: 2 p.m. ET

India vs. Britain

A quiet, scoreless first quarter preceded a drama-filled second which saw India’s Amit Rohidas receive a red card for an intentional high stick, giving Great Britain a man-advantage for the remainder of the match.

But that wouldn’t slow the Indian team down.

Midway through the second quarter, on India’s fifth penalty corner of the match, Harmanpreet Singh became India’s hero once again, launching a drag flick from the edge of the circle to take the lead. It was his seventh tally in his six games in Paris. Great Britain’s Lee Morton found the equalizer five minutes later, picking up a rebound and tucking it into the cage.

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran stood on his head in the net for India through the remainder of regulation, brilliantly blocking shot after shot and holding Great Britain at bay and serving as the backbone of an Indian barricade that stopped a staggering 21 English shots. India’s shot count was eight.

With the score still deadlocked by the time the clock hit zero, the foes turned to a shootout. With four successful penalty shots from Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, and one last perfect save from Sreejesh, India secured its spot in the semifinal, winning the shootout 4-2.

