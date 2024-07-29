Field hockey: U.S. women draw with Spain, 1-1

MATCH RESULTS

In its second match of the tournament, the U.S. women’s field hockey team was both bolstered and held back by its spry rookie squad, holding Spain to a 1-1 tie.

The U.S. entered the contest hungry for a win after its disappointing, though not entirely unexpected, loss to Argentina, Tokyo silver medalists and reigning Pan American champions. In that opening match, the United Eagles began with a hesitancy consistent with all-rookie squads that improved as the clock wound down but ultimately hindered their overall performance.

“Coming out in the first quarter, we were a bit conservative in how we were playing,” U.S. co-captain Amanda Golini said after the game. “Once we were able to play a bit more free and start our attack going forward (we were) … able to create a lot more chances and get a lot more corners, so we are looking to play more free from the start of the next game and then deliver in the circle.”

They were able to do just that, keeping energy high, maintaining possession through almost 50% of the match, and finding their way to the board first, but their wide-eyed enthusiasm often resulted in sloppy play and easily-avoidable penalties.

The game remained locked in a scoring drought through much of the first period, but by the final minute, the U.S. had found its footing.

Captain Ashley Hoffman made an epic save at the goal line, slamming the ball down the field toward Sophia Gladieaux. The 22-year-old carried the ball into the circle and hammered it into the cage, giving the United States its first lead of the tournament. The edge gave the Eagles a palpable, newfound sense of confidence that lead to another chance early in the second, but Spain was quick to respond. Immediately following Spain’s third unsuccessful penalty corner, Begona Garcia picked up a rebound and drove it in.

After two action-packed quarters — marked by a staggering seven Spanish penalty corners, a U.S. goal waived off for foot contact, and a handful of seemingly-effortless stops by Bing — the score remained static through the final frame, which was punctuated by one last-ditch diving effort for a goal by the U.S.

Overall, it’s a slightly positive outcome for the Eagles, who get on the Pool B board with the one point earned in the draw.

But if they want to see any real success going forward, they’ll need to tidy up their defense before their next match. They take on Australia, who took home bronze at the 2022 World Cup, on July 31.

