Field hockey: U.S. women fall to Argentina in pool round opener

After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games three years ago, the United States entered Paris as heavy underdogs. A staggeringly successful performance in January’s Olympic Qualifier — the American squad won its group, then went on to place second overall — gave the United Eagles momentum heading into the Games, but with an opening match against Tokyo silver medalist Argentina, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

The U.S. squad, made entirely of Olympic rookies, met Argentina head on in a rematch of the 2023 Pan American Games title game — a battle which Argentina exited victorious, winning 2-1. Despite a valiant effort against the top-seeded foe in their pool, the Eagles fell 4-1.

Though Argentina maintained possession 67% of the time and penetrated the circle six times compared to the Unites States’ two through the first 10 minutes of the match, the Eagles kept their nerves at bay, holding their opponents to 0-0 through the end of the opening frame with scattered but effective defensive play.

By the beginning of the second quarter, however, the Argentinian crew figured out a way to break down the unrelenting U.S. barricade. Three minutes in, Sofia Cairo fed the ball into the circle to Rocio Sanchez Moccia, who slammed it into the net with a one-touch redirection before American goalkeeper Kelsey Bing had time to react.

American Ashley Sessa, the youngest member of the U.S. team, had a good look on net 10 minutes later, but nothing came to fruition. Instead, Argentina capitalized on a chance to double its lead with a penalty corner. A quick drag pick from Agustina Gorzelany snuck past Bing for the insurance goal. The tally was Gorzelany’s 63rd career international penalty corner goal and her 10th-ever goal against the United States.

An early third-quarter goal from Sessa put the United States on the board and gave the team a momentary burst of energy, but by the end of the frame, Argentina had regained its two-goal edge.

A fourth goal at the top of the final quarter sealed the United States’ fate, despite the three penalty corners and three-player advantage awarded to the Americans in the final six minutes of the match.

