Fire season on ODF protected lands begins June 1

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), fire season is starting on June 1 and with it comes multiple regulations.

The fire danger level is set to start off as low in Jackson and Josephine counties. But ODF says regulations will be in place for the nearly two million acres of land that is protected by the agency.

One of the main regulations coming will be no burning of debris. Campfires will be allowed on private land and in designated campgrounds.

ODF has already responded to 14 human-caused fires since mid-March.

NBC5 News spoke with ODF’s Natalie Weber who says adhering to the regulations is so important.

All of our fire departments are ready to respond to fires, but we really need to partner with our communities to prevent them from happening in the first place. Most of the fires that we see are human-caused and they’re accidental. So really, by following the regulations that are put in place by ODF and other local federal fire agencies; that’s what is going to help us prevent fires.

For more information about fire season and its regulations, you can call ODF’s office or visit its official website.

