Flavor Flav, Alexis Ohanian team up to pay U.S. discus star Veronica Fraley’s rent

Veronica Fraley is competing in her first Olympic Games. The 24-year-old is a member of the U.S. Olympic team in the women’s discus, competing at the sports world’s highest stage.

But in a post to X earlier this week, Fraley revealed that she can’t pay her rent.

I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and canât even pay my rent ð my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who havenât won anything ð) enough to buy new cars and houses ðð¾ðð¾ðð¾ — Veronicaâ¢âï¸ (@vmfraley) August 1, 2024





Flavor Flav to the rescue. The rapper, and U.S. water polo superfan, offered to pay her rent.

I gotchu,,, DM me and Iâll send payment TODAY so you donât have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024





As if that wasn’t enough, Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams‘ husband, said he’d help out. He even posted his receipt.





On Friday, the day of her first Olympic competition, Fraley announced that her rent had been fully taken care of.

“Rent if officially paid (in case anyone was wondering),” she wrote on Instagram. “Time to lock in.”

Fraley competes in the women’s discus qualifier on Friday afternoon at Stade de France.

