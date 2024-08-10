Folk & Rock Concert held at the Lithia Park Bandshell

ASHLAND, Ore.- A Folk and Rock Concert is held at the Lithia Park Bandshell Friday night.

Jason Houk, an organizer for Ashland Community Peace Meal and a member of the management team for KSKQ Community Radio, says the two organizations got together to sponsor this free event.

Music from local musicians started at 5:00 pm, following the Community Peace Meal.

The concert featured special performances from David Rovics and Kamala Emanuel, who are on their world tour, and Broadway Phil and the Shouters, which have been performing for over 30 years.

Houk says giving the Ashland community a music filled Friday night was the best way to spend his birthday.

“It’s a good way to promote our community meals, good way to promote our community radio station and hopefully will encourage folks to participate in both,” Houk said.

Houk says this event acted as test run for future concerts hosted by KSKQ Community Radio.

Find out more about Community Peace Meals by heading to sojwj.org.

