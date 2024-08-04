For the second consecutive day, Carlos Yulo wins gold for the Philippines

Carlos Yulo has done it again.

Just one day after winning an historic gold medal for the Philippines on the floor exercise, Yulo picked up a second gold medal on the vault (15.116), topping Armenia’s Artur Davtyan (14.966) and Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.949).

RESULTS

Yulo is the only man from the Philippines to win an Olympic medal now brings the country’s gold medal tally to two.

As a result, Yulo’s life is destined to change. In fact, it already has.

Yulo has already been awarded thousands of dollars, a fully-furnished two-bedroom condo, a free house, and a lifetime of free ramen – among other rewards.

