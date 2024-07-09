Ford recalls 30K Mustangs for steering issue

(CNN) – Ford Motor Company has announced a recall that affects more than 30,000 Mustang owners.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mustangs with model years 2022 and 2023 need to be investigated.

Officials say the vehicles in question might have an improperly calibrated secondary steering torque sensor that can cause the wheel to move involuntarily.

The issue can pose a potential crash hazard.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Customers are advised to ask their local Ford dealer about scheduling a free software update.

This recall is eligible for pickup and delivery service at participating dealerships.

Ford has issued a statement saying, “our goal is to prevent quality issues from happening in the first place. When they do occur, our focus is on responding quickly with a recall or service action to prevent our customers from experiencing issues with the least inconvenience possible. We are committed to improving our launch quality and long-term quality and are already starting to see improvements in both.”

More information can be found on the Ford Motor Company’s website.

