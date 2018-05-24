Forecasters predict “active” hurricane season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting another busy hurricane season.
“The outlooks suggests that we will experience a near or above normal hurricane season this year,” says NOAA Deputy Administrator Dr. Neil Jacobs.
Forecasters are predicting ten to 16 named storms, with five to nine reaching hurricane strength.
2017 was a particularly brutal hurricane season, with three back-to-back major storms Harvey, Irma and Maria.
Experts stress the time for hurricane preparations is before the storms form.
