Four questions ahead of U.S. women’s basketball quarterfinal vs. Nigeria

The U.S. women’s basketball team has gotten its feet wet at the Paris Olympics, winning all three games of group play. Now, however, is when the rubber meets the road: The bracket is set, the safety net is gone and the pursuit of a historic eighth straight gold medal begins in earnest.

First up in that pursuit? Nigeria, which became the first African team, men’s or women’s, to reach the knockout round at the Olympics. But D’Tigress aren’t just happy to be here, and they aren’t to be taken lightly; this is one of the brashest teams in the whole field, and it won’t back down from anyone — not even the big, bad United States. What does Team USA need to do to run its Olympic winning streak to 59 games? Here are four pressing questions ahead of tipoff, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Can U.S. protect the ball?

The name of the game for Nigeria: turnovers. D’Tigress has racked up 40 steals over three group games, five more than the next closest team. Rena Wakama’s squad plays full-court, in-your-chest defense for 40 minutes, creating havoc and then turning it into offense. Which could present some problems for a U.S. team that’s tended to get a little loose with the ball in its group-stage games, trying to make the spectacular play when the simple one will do. Make this Nigeria team play in the half-court, and it becomes awfully mortal — it shot just 37.5% from the field in group play. Get careless, however, and it’ll make you pay.

Can A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart play within themselves?

This is related to question one. A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are all-world players, but everyone knows it, and it draws a ton of defensive attention — attention that they’ll sometimes attempt to simply barrel through, bodies be damned. Against a team this active, that could spell trouble. Wilson and Stewart need to let the game and their offense come to them, and be content to let others work if they’re left open. Otherwise, this could become the sort of track meet Nigeria wants.

Who wins the backcourt battle?

Nigeria is driven by star guard Ezinne Kalu, fifth in scoring through threes games at 19.3 ppg. Promise Amukamara, meanwhile, is tied for third in assists per game at 6.7. Nigeria doesn’t have a ton of shot creation outside of Kalu; it’ll be interesting to see who U.S. head coach Cheryl Reeve hands that assignment to, and whether they’re up for the task of cutting off the head of the snake. If Kalu doesn’t get going, things could get bogged down in the half court for Nigeria.

This is also a question for the other end of the floor: We finally saw Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Kahleah Copper impact the game against Germany, knocking down shots and creating offense with everyone keyed on Stewart and Wilson. That will have to be true again here against Nigeria guards who are fierce at the point of attack.

Will Team USA dominate the boards?

As it does in most matchups, the U.S. has a decided size advantage here; Nigeria’s tallest rotation player registers 6-foot-2, and it was a middling defensive rebounding team in group play. Again, Nigeria isn’t going to win an efficiency battle. D’Tigress want to tilt the math in their favor with turnovers and offensive rebounds, winning by simply taking more shots than their opponent. Holding on to the ball is the first half of that equation. The other? Crashing the offensive glass and creating extra possessions.

