Four questions ahead of U.S. women’s basketball semifinal against Australia

The U.S. women’s basketball team just keeps on rolling, putting Nigeria away by halftime in an easy quarterfinal win on Wednesday. The Olympic winning streak is now up to 59, and a historic eighth straight gold medal is only two more wins away.

Now, though, comes one of this program’s oldest and fiercest rivals: Australia awaits in the semifinals, armed with a ton of momentum and a roster full of proven WNBA players. The Opals have won three in a row since dropping their opener, and Seattle Storm point guard Sami Whitcomb and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith form one of the better inside-outside combinations in the world.

Can the Aussies be the ones to finally give Team USA a scare? Here are four pressing questions ahead of tipoff, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9.

USA-Australia women’s basketball semifinal: Keys to the game

Who wins the A’ja Wilson vs. Alanna Smith showdown?

Smith has been a force down low in these Olympics, averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game on 56% shooting. Now, however, she’s going up against arguably the best player in the world. Wilson and Smith figure to spend a lot of time going head-to-head, which will be a blast to watch — and figures to go a long way toward deciding this game. Wilson is the engine of Team USA’s offense, it’s No. 1 option in the half court. Can Smith slow her down without needing help? And can Wilson keep Smith off the glass on the other end?

Who guards Sami Whitcomb?

Whitcomb is the other half of the Aussies’ big two, tied for a tournament high with six assists per game while averaging 14.8 points to boot. She’s the initiator and the orchestrator, and keeping her out of the lane will be a real challenge. So the question becomes: Which U.S. guard will draw that challenge? Jackie Young, newly inserted into the starting lineup against Nigeria, figures to be first up, but are other perimeter players like Kelsey Plum, Jewell Loyd, Sabrina Ionescu and Chelsea Gray up for the challenge?

Can Australia knock down shots?

If they’re not, that could spell trouble — not just from Whitcomb herself but from all the shooters she loves to spray the ball to. Australia is shooting a tournament-best 36.9% from 3, and contributions come from just about everywhere. There’s no straighter path to pulling an upset than to knock down shots from outside, something Nigeria failed to do in the quarterfinal. If Australia heats up, it could make this game very interesting.

Can Brittney Griner continue building?

Griner authored her best performance of the Olympics against Nigeria; it seems like every game she’s regaining her strength and stamina and beginning to look a bit more like her old self. There is no physical force quite like her in this tournament, and if she’s able to anchor the paint once again, it could make a huge difference against a big Australia back line that features WNBA size in players like Smith, Stephanie Talbot and Ezi Magbegor. The Opals don’t love to push the pace, which makes this an ideal Griner game — if BG is up for it.

