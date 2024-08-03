Four questions ahead of U.S. women’s basketball showdown with Germany

The U.S. women’s basketball team has won both of its games so far at the Paris Olympics by double digits, already punching a ticket to the quarterfinals next week. But when you’ve won seven straight gold medals, the bar is a little bit higher, and some cracks began to show in a somewhat tense win over Belgium earlier in the week. Now comes another tough test: undefeated Germany, which boasts a physical frontcourt and one of the best all-around players in the entire tournament.

What should the U.S. be focused on? How likely is it that Germany finally snaps Team USA’s 57-game Olympic winning streak? Let’s get into it.

U.S. vs. Germany preview: Players to watch, keys to the game

What’s the answer for Satou Sabally?

Sabally was a force of nature last time out against Japan, dropping 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting and scoring from just about everywhere on the court. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft and a two-time All-Star with the Dallas Wings, Team USA is all too aware of how dangerous Sabally can be when she gets cooking. So the question becomes: Who draws the Sabally matchup, and can the U.S. slow her down? And if they can, dose Germany have a plan B? Sabally’s sister Nyara is also dangerous, as is Alexis Peterson.

Can the offense find balance?

The U.S. hasn’t been bad offensively over its first two games. It just hasn’t been a well-oiled machine at times, bogging down with turnovers and forced shots. A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are dominant players, but they can be guilty of trying to do a little too much at times, and that could spell trouble against a German defense that will bring plenty of size to the table. Guards like Kelsey Plum, Jewell Loyd and Sabrina Ionescu are more than capable of shouldering the scoring load, but they haven’t been asked to do a ton just yet. Easing Wilson and Stewart’s burden a bit could do wonders for everyone involved.

Who has the rebounding edge?

The U.S. clobbered both Japan and Belgium on the glass, simply wearing those teams down with size and athleticism on the interior. But Germany brings size in waves, with Sabally, Marie Gulich and Leonie Fiebich all more than capable of banging bodies. Will the U.S. exert itself in quite the same way? And how might the game swing if it can’t?

How will the point differential play out?

The top two teams in the overall ranking are put in their own pot for the quarterfinal draw, meaning they’re guaranteed to wind up on opposite sides of the bracket. For the U.S., that means potentially avoiding a team like France until the gold-medal game. But Spain is 3-0 as well, which means this could come down to point differential, where the U.S. currently sits at +39. Can it win big enough to make things comfortable? We’ll find out.

