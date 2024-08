France, Argentina set for new chapter in recent heated men’s soccer rivalry

Host France and Argentina will extend their recent rivalry in men’s soccer as they meet for the first time at an Olympic tournament for a place in the semifinals in a high-profile clash in Bordeaux on Friday.

Despite being an under-23 contest, both teams are eager to knock out their rivals in a repeat of the most recent World Cup final in Qatar, where Lionel Messi‘s Argentina claimed the world title by edging Kylian Mbappe’s France on penalties.

They previously played three times in World Cups, with Argentina’s first-round victories in 1930 and 1978, before France came on top in the last 16 in 2018 to thwart Argentina’s bid to end a long title drought.

“One of these blows shatters your illusion,” said then Argentina international and current Olympic team coach Javier Mascherano after the defeat in Russia. “You have to accept that your opponent is better and that’s the end of it. Hopefully, in the future, these lads will be able to achieve a title.”

The bitterness between the two nations increased earlier this month after a video posted by Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez following its Copa America title featured a song sung by some members of the squad about France’s players of African descent.

The French Football Federation called the video “racist and discriminatory” before Argentina’s men’s soccer and rugby teams were booed on the first day of Olympic action in St Etienne and at the Stade de France.

SEE MORE: Power Rankings: Men’s soccer tournament enters knockout rounds at Paris Olympics

Argentina got its Olympic campaign off on the wrong foot when it lost 2-1 to Morocco in a chaotic match that was suspended for more than an hour.

The 2004 and 2008 gold medalists then bounced back beating Iraq 3-1 before a 2-0 win over Ukraine to advance to the knockout round as Group B runners-up.

France, chasing its second title after its gold medal in 1984, had a smoother road with a perfect first round after outclassing the U.S. men’s soccer team 3-0 in its opener, before a 1-0 win over Guinea and 3-0 victory against New Zealand to clinch the top spot in Group A.

“A new tournament now begins,” France coach Thierry Henry said. “We haven’t conceded a single goal at the tournament. You could concede one in the quarter-final, then you’re out. We need to stay composed and focused.”

SEE MORE: Analyzing wild finish to Argentina-Morocco soccer match

SEE MORE: Quarterfinal matchups revealed: Upcoming fixtures in the men’s soccer tournament

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.