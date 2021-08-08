Home
France completes handball sweep as women beat ROC 30-25

ROC left back Vladlena Bobrovnikova tries to fend off a challenge from French pivot Beatrice Edwige - Credit: (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

It was (more or less) a rematch of the 2016 gold medal game on Sunday in Japan as France tangled with the Russian Olympic Committee.

It was Russia who beat France 22-19 in Rio. This time, France collected a fairly comfortable 30-25 win in Tokyo.

France took a 15-13 lead into halftime, as France spread the scoring around but was led by Pauletta Foppa and Allison Pineau.

Polina Vedekhina and Daria Dmitrieva kept the ROC in the fray.

But France was just too much, nine players on the score sheet led by Foppa’s ruthlessly efficient 7-of-7 shooting performance.

The French sweep was complete following the men’s win over Denmark, and both teams will be defending champions at Paris 2024.

