France falters in front of home crowd, Canada advances to team final

At the 2023 World Championships, France rose to an historic bronze medal – only its second world team medal and the first in 73 years – solidifying themselves as medal contenders for the Games. However, while competing in front of a home crowd during the qualification round at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the French team knocked themselves out of contention for the team final.

Canada moved into fifth and has done enough to secure a spot in the team final with a score of 161.563.

The struggles began early on and never let up. In the end, France had to count a fall on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Fan-favorite Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, who won the European all-around title in 2019, was primed to make all-around finals as well as a few individual event finals, but had falls on every event but vault.

As it stands, Marine Boyer is the only French individual in contention for an event final – the beam – where she sits eighth with one subdivision to go.

Canada, the surprise bronze medalists from the 2022 World Championships, got a solid start on vault, posting one of the highest totals on the event of any team through four subdivisions.

Shallon Olsen and Ellie Black both competed two vaults with the hopes of making the event final and eclipsed the 14 mark. They currently sit in the No. 6 and No. 7 spots with one rotation to go.

Canada was clean the rest of the way through to clinch a spot. Black will qualify for the all-around final, where she currently sits eighth.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.