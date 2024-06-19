Frances Online user gets unemployment benefits after waiting 15 weeks

MEDFORD, Ore. – A frustrated Frances Online user finally received his unemployment benefits after waiting 15 weeks.

Joseph Dial Jr. from Medford says he filed for unemployment, but was postponed without any given reason.

After several weeks of rejected claims, he finally received notice requiring proof of ID.

According to Dial, he visited the employment office multiple times and worked with it to verify his identity.

Still, week after week, his claim for a total of over $5,000 was rejected.

“And that went on for 10 weeks. And at this point, I’m livid. So I go to the employment office one more time. They check over everything to make sure that everything was done right. And they said we can’t do anything else. And so I left.”

Dial then began working on the issue with Oregon State Representative Kim Wallan.

Eventually, he received a statement from the employment office stating the issue had been resolved and he received all his benefits.

