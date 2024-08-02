France’s Teddy Riner wins 100+kg judo gold for record fourth gold medal

Frenchman Teddy Riner became the first athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in judo when he claimed the title in the +100kg category on Friday.

South Korea’s Kim Minjong took silver while Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov and Alisher Yusupov of Uzbekistan were awarded bronze.

On the women’s side, Brazilian Beatriz Souza won the gold medal in the women’s over 78kg category in judo at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Raz Hershko of Israel took silver, while France’s Romane Dicko and Kim Ha-yun of South Korea were awarded bronze.

