France’s Victor Wembanyama goes full Space Jam on Brazil in Olympic opener

Remember that one dunk in Space Jam where Michael Jordan’s arm streeeetched all the way to the basket to defeat the Monstars?

Victor Wembanyama gave us a similar moment in real life on Saturday.

In the second quarter of France’s Olympic-opening win over Brazil, 78-66, Wemby elevated to dunk with his arm fully outstretched, highlighting just how stunningly long that arm is:





No need for special effects when it comes to the French phenom.

That was three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade on the call, who made his TV debut as a game analyst alongside Noah Eagle.

Host nation France is now 1-0 in Group B play. Next up: Rui Hachimura and Japan on Tuesday.

