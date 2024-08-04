French-born Kaylia Nemour wins historic Olympic gold for Algeria; Suni Lee wins bronze

For the first time in history, Algeria has not just an Olympic medalist in gymnastics — but a gold medalist.

Kaylia Nemour (15.700), who is also the first Olympic medalist in gymnastics from Africa, topped the reigning world champion from China, Qiu Qiyuan (15.500), and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Suni Lee (14.800). With the bronze on bars, Lee now has six Olympic medals to her name, with one more medal opportunity in the balance beam final on Aug. 5.

Nemour’s gold medal is a result the French Gymnastics Federation would have loved to have. Hopes were high for the reigning world team bronze medalists coming into its home Olympic Games, but when the chalk dust settled in Bercy Arena following qualifications, the team did not advance to the team final or any individual event finals.

Nemour is one of the top gymnasts from France, however, she won the gold medal with the letters ‘ALG’ on the side of her leotard.

Just over one year ago, Nemour probably didn’t see herself standing atop the podium in Paris.

Nemour, who trains roughly 150 miles from Paris, began competing for her father’s birth country of Algeria in 2023. This came after a long dispute with the French Gymnastics Federation.

In 2021, Nemour developed osteochondritis, a joint condition in her knees that required multiple surgeries which took her out of the sport for nearly a year. Although her personal doctor cleared her to compete, the French national team doctor — who had never examined her — refused to clear her.

With just one year to go until the Games, Nemour’s career came to a standstill.

With her final qualification opportunity for the Games quickly approaching, Nemour decided to switch her nationally to represent Algeria. However, the French federation did not approve the change, meaning Nemour wouldn’t be able to compete until July 2023.

That date fell after the African Championships, a crucial event for Nemour as she needed to compete in it to qualify for the world championships. Success there would then enable her to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics.

An online petition demanding the release of Nemour garnered over 6,000 signatures. In May 2023, six French gymnasts disclosed instances of abuse during their time on the national team. French Minister for Sport and the Olympic & Paralympic Games, Amelie Oudea-Castera, pledged to investigate the allegations. She also convened a meeting with the French Gymnastics Federation to address various issues within the sport, including Nemour’s nationality dispute.

Subsequently, the Federation announced that Nemour could represent Algeria, clearing her to compete less than two weeks before the African Championships.

Nemour has made the absolute most of the opportunity. She first turned heads in her world championship debut in 2023 where she finished second on the uneven bars, becoming the first African gymnast to win a world medal.

In what is still considered a home Games for Nemour, she finished fifth in the all-around final in addition to bringing home the gold on the uneven bars.

