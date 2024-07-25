See below for frequently asked questions pertaining to streaming the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games on the digital platforms of NBC Olympics. Starting on July 26, additional support will be available via the “Live Chat” button in the bottom right corner of your browser or by emailing [email protected].

How do I watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

Here are all the ways to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics:

NBC is the proud home for all U.S. coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Each day during the Olympics, live competition will be presented across NBC, while each night an enhanced primetime show will spotlight the top moments from competition.

USA Network, GOLF Channel, CNBC and E! will also air Olympic coverage. To watch coverage of the Olympics in Spanish, tune in to Telemundo and Universo.

Viewers who want to stream the Olympics can sign up for a Peacock account. With a Peacock Premium subscription (only $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year), you’ll get access to the full NBC broadcast of the Paris Olympics, including Opening and Closing Ceremonies, plus live streaming coverage of every single sport, competition session, and medal ceremony. Also included are always-on Olympics channels, replays, highlights, documentaries, and nonstop commentary.

Full live streaming coverage, highlights, and commentary will also be available on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app, the NBC Olympics app, the NBC app

To watch the Opening Ceremony, tune in to NBC’s live broadcast of the event at 12 p.m. ET on July 26th on your local NBC network. The Opening Ceremony will also be presented in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on July 26th.

Visit NBCOlympics.com for a full schedule of what to watch and how to watch it.

How can I watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

Over cable/satellite/antenna: If you are a cable, satellite or telco TV subscriber, you can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live on NBC’s broadcast network, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics App, the NBC Olympics app, the NBC app, E!, Golf Channel, CNBC, and USA Network. Check your local NBC listings or NBCOlympics.com/schedule for tune-in times. If you can’t find NBC on your channel lineup, please call your provider.

On your smart TV: If you have a smart TV or streaming stick, the easiest way to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics is to download the NBC Olympics app, NBC Olympics app or the NBC app to your television. You can log in with your TV provider credentials to unlock all live viewing and access to Olympic content. If you do not have TV provider credentials, you can download the Peacock app and sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription. The Peacock and NBC apps are available on most streaming platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku devices, Samsung TVs, Visio TVs, XBox, and more.

On your phone or tablet: You can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on-the-go by downloading the Peacock app, NBC Olympics app, NBC Olympics App, NBC app, or by visiting NBCOlympics.com via web browser with your Apple device (iOS version 11 and above) or your Android device (with an OS Version 5.0 and above).

On your computer: You can stream the 2024 Paris Olympics at PeacockTV.com, NBCOlympics.com or NBC.com using the Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, MacOS/iOS Safari, or Firefox web browsers.

More Frequently Asked Questions

How do I unlock access to live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the NBC digital platforms?

NBC Sports continues to make premier live sporting events and other sports programming available to all viewers on free over-the-air television through the NBC broadcast channel and through both the NBC app, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC Olympics app. To unlock online viewing within our apps, at NBCOlympics.com or at NBC.com, you must log in using the credentials for your cable, satellite or telco TV subscription. If you do not have, or do not know your log-in information, please contact your service provider. There is no additional charge for logging in online or in the app.

Can I watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock?

Yes! If you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can stream the entire Paris Olympics, from Opening Ceremony to Closing Ceremony and everything in between.

Can I watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock if I am out of the United States?

Due to broadcasting regulations, NBC is only allowed to show Olympic content on the internet in the United States and U.S. territories.

Is it possible to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics video in full screen?

Yes, you can click on the ‘full screen’ button that is located on the lower right corner of the video player control bar.

Is video on NBCOlympics.com available in HD?

Yes, this online content is available in HD.

Is there an NBC Olympics or Peacock app available for mobile or tablet?

Yes, there are applications available for download on your iPhone or Android handheld devices and your iPad or Android tablet devices. Click the below links to see our full mobile application offerings:

What are the recommended web browser requirements for viewing video on NBCOlympics.com?

We recommended the latest versions of the following web browsers:

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

macOS/iOS Safari

Firefox

What will be the minimum and optimal operating system requirements for using the Mobile and Tablet Applications for NBCOlympics.com?

Apple (mobile)

iOS version 11 or greater

Android

OS Version 5.0 or greater

Please keep your browser updated to ensure the best experience.

Internet Requirement:

Broadband connection with at least 5 Mbps download speed

What do I do when the video doesn’t start, is showing a spinner or black screen, an error message, or stops playing completely during NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you are watching online, try the following steps:

Refresh your browser

Upgrade your browser (Older browsers might not be offering you the premium in speed and security to view this content)

If you would like the best viewing experience, we recommend that you upgrade to the most recent version of your browser. You can select from the following supported browsers:

Firefox

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Safari

If you are watching through our app, try the following steps:

Check internet or signal strength

Uninstall and then reinstall the app on your device

Turn off/on devices and check for any software updates available

Unlink from the provider in the device settings and then relink to the provider

What should I do if I can’t hear any audio on NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you are using a web browser, try the following steps:

Refresh your browser. If refreshing didn’t help, try the following: Adjust the volume control on your computer and speakers. Adjust the volume control located in the lower left corner of the player. Restart your internet browser (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, etc.)

If you are using the NBC app, NBC Sports app or NBC Olympics app, try the following steps:

Close the app, make sure any device silent mode switches are set to off, then attempt to launch the app. Uninstall and then reinstall the app on your device Turn off/on devices and check for any software updates available Allow Bluetooth and location services on device and in app Unlink from the provider in the device settings and then relink to the provider

What should I do if my video is choppy or keeps buffering during NBC coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you are watching online, try the following steps:

Refresh your browser

Quit your browser application entirely and all other unnecessary applications running on your computer, then restart your browser. Avoid using multiple tabs.

If using wireless internet (Wi-Fi), connect directly to your modem or router with an Ethernet cable.

If you are watching through the app, try the following steps:

Check internet or signal strength

Uninstall and then reinstall the app on your device

Turn off/on devices and check for any software updates available

Unlink from the provider in the device settings and then relink to the provider

I am experiencing issues playing video, does it matter that I have blocked 3rd party cookies?

Yes, you will need to unblock 3rd party cookies, in order to view video. In current versions of Firefox, for instance, follow these steps:

In the Firefox menu bar, go to Tools > Options

In the Options screen, select Privacy Make sure that both “Accept cookies from sites” and “Accept third-party cookies” are checked. In the “Keep until:” drop-down, select either “they expire” or “I close Firefox” Click OK to close the Options screen. Force-reload the page by doing Shift-Reload (Hold down the Shift key on the keyboard, while clicking the Reload button in the browser’s button bar.) The videos should now play successfully

In the NBC, NBC Sports or NBC Olympics apps, the video on my device keeps buffering or is of poor quality. How can I fix this?

Watching video is available via a 3G or 4G/LTE connection, but to experience the highest quality of video, connect to a Wi-Fi signal. You can also improve your video quality by making sure you have installed the latest operating system onto your device.

When I load the NBC, NBC Sports or NBC Olympics mobile and tablet apps, an error message displays saying I do not have a data connection. What does this mean?

If you are receiving an error message stating there is no data connection, make sure you are connected to a 3G, 4G/LTE or Wi-Fi network. You can check the status of your connection in the Settings section of your device. Note: If your device is in “Airplane Mode”, you will not have a data connection and will need to turn the setting off. Video will work with 3G or 4G/LTE connection, however, to experience best video quality connect to Wi-Fi network when available.

For all other questions please email [email protected].

Where can I find answers to any additional questions I may have watching about the Olympics on Peacock?

Please visit https://www.peacocktv.com/help.

