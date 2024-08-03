Full men’s basketball standings after group play: Which teams advance to quarterfinals?

Each team will play the other three teams in its group and will earn two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit.

At the end of the group phase, the top two teams in each group will automatically advance to the quarterfinals. Additionally, the two best third-place teams will also move on to the quarterfinals. All other teams are eliminated from the competition.

In the event of a tie in the standings between two teams in the same group, head-to-head results will be used as the tiebreaker. In the event of a tie between three or more teams, there is a list of further criteria that will be used to break the tie, starting with the highest point differential in games between the tied teams.