Full men’s basketball standings after group play: Which teams advance to quarterfinals?

With the conclusion of games on Saturday afternoon, every men’s team has wrapped up group play at the Paris Olympics. Which means it’s time to take a look at the final group standings, and figure out who’s moving on to the knockout stage and who’s going home.
Olympic men’s basketball: Full group standings
But first, let’s quickly review exactly how the Olympic competition format works.
How many groups are there in Olympic basketball, and how many teams are in each group?
The 12 teams are split into three groups, with four teams in each group.
What are the groups for the men’s Olympic basketball tournament?
The groups for the men’s tournament are as follows
|GRP A
|GRP B
|GRP C
|Australia
|France
|Puerto Rico
|Canada
|Germany
|Serbia
|Greece
|Japan
|South Sudan
|Spain
|Brazil
|United States
How does the group phase work in Olympic basketball?
Each team will play the other three teams in its group and will earn two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit.
At the end of the group phase, the top two teams in each group will automatically advance to the quarterfinals. Additionally, the two best third-place teams will also move on to the quarterfinals. All other teams are eliminated from the competition.
In the event of a tie in the standings between two teams in the same group, head-to-head results will be used as the tiebreaker. In the event of a tie between three or more teams, there is a list of further criteria that will be used to break the tie, starting with the highest point differential in games between the tied teams.
Olympic basketball: Full men’s standings at conclusion of group play
Group A
Building off a bronze-medal run at last year’s FIBA World Cup, Canada was awfully impressive in group play, winning all three games.
|POINTS
|DIFFERENTIAL
|Canada
|6
|20
|Australia
|4
|-4
|Greece
|4
|-8
|Spain
|4
|-8
Group B
Germany’s romp over France gave it the Group B crown and polished off a perfect group stage.
|POINTS
|DIFFERENTIAL
|Germany
|6
|47
|France
|5
|2
|Brazil
|4
|-7
|Japan
|3
|-42
Group C
Team USA’s win over Puerto Rico clinched the group and a 3-0 record.
|POINTS
|DIFFERENTIAL
|United States
|6
|43
|Serbia
|5
|South Sudan
|4
|Puerto Rico
|4
|-73
Olympic basketball: Which teams advance to knockout round?
Group A: Canada, Australia, Greece
Canada, Australia, Greece
Canada moves on by virtue of sweeping the group. From there, though, we head to a tiebreaker: Australia edges out fellow 1-2 squads Greece and Spain for second place thanks to a superior point differential in the teams’ head-to-head matchups.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are still moving on, however: Greece’s head-to-head point differential placed it third in the group, and its -8 point differential is superior to South Sudan’s XX, making it the second-highest-ranking third-place team and clinching it a spot in the quarterfinals.
Group B: Germany, France, Brazil
Germany won the group after going 3-0, while France advances in sole possession of second. Brazil finishes third, and again moves on thanks to point differential: Its -7 mark is superior to South Sudan and Greece, making it the highest-ranking third-place team.
Group C: United States, Serbia
Group C is the odd man out here, only sending two teams through. The U.S. cruised to a perfect 3-0 record, while Serbia defeated South Sudan to move to 2-1 and claim second place. More Nikola Jokic for everyone.
