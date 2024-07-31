Full men’s basketball standings after two rounds of group play

With the U.S. men’s win over South Sudan on Wednesday afternoon, all 12 teams in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament have played two of three group-stage games. Which makes this a great time to reset where things stand across all three groups: Which teams are in position to advance? Which are in danger of going home? Let’s break it all down.

Olympic men’s basketball: Full group standings

But first, let’s quickly review exactly how the Olympic competition format works. How many groups are there in Olympic basketball, and how many teams are in each group? The 12 teams are split into three groups, with four teams in each group.

What are the groups for the men’s Olympic basketball tournament? The groups for the men’s tournament are as follows Men’s Basketball Groups GRP A GRP B GRP C Australia France Serbia Canada Germany South Sudan Greece Japan United States Spain Brazil Latvia

How does the group phase work in Olympic basketball? Each team will play the other three teams in its group and will earn two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit. At the end of the group phase, the top two teams in each group will automatically advance to the quarterfinals. Additionally, the two best third-place teams will also move on to the quarterfinals. All other teams are eliminated from the competition. In the event of a tie in the standings between two teams in the same group, head-to-head results will be used as the tiebreaker. In the event of a tie between three or more teams, there is a list of further criteria that will be used to break the tie, starting with the highest point differential in games between the tied teams.

SEE MORE: How to watch the U.S. men’s basketball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Olympic basketball: Full men’s standings after U.S. win over South Sudan

Group A

Building off a bronze-medal run at last year’s FIBA World Cup, Canada has been impressive through its first two games, outlasting both Greece and Australia to stand alone atop Group A. The Canadians’ third game will come against Spain, which fell to Australia before bouncing back with a win over Giannis and Co. earlier this week. Greece still has a path to the knockout round — remember, the two best third-place teams move on — but it requires a win against Australia and some help.

Men’s Basketball Standings: Group A Points Differential Canada 4 17 Australia 3 2 Spain 3 -5 Greece 2 -14

Group B

Group B is set for a showdown at the top, as Germany and France square off on Friday, Aug. 2, to determine the winner of Group B. Both teams sit at 2-0, while Japan and Brazil will play with each searching for their first wins of the competition.

Men’s Basketball Standings: Group B Points Differential Germany 4 33 France 4 16 Japan 2 -24 Brazil 2 -25

Group C

Team USA’s win over South Sudan leaves it as the lone undefeated team remaining in Group C. Serbia bounced back from an opening loss to the U.S. with a dominant win over Puerto Rico, which fell to South Sudan in its opener and sits at 0-2.

Men’s Basketball Standings: Group C Points Differential United States 4 43 Serbia 3 15 South Sudan 3 -6 Puerto Rico 2 -52

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.