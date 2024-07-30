Gabriel Medina in flight: The story behind the photo of the Olympics so far

The fun part of the story behind the picture of the Olympics so far is that the photographer was pretty sure he’d have a shot to get the picture of the Olympics so far.

Gabriel Medina’s 9.90 ride on the waves of Teahupo’o now stands as the best single-wave score in Olympic history, and it’s produced an image befitting the score.

Medina had already flashed 10 fingers to the judges before his dismount, and then doubled down on celebratory confidence.

Agence France-Presse photographer Jerome Brouillet caught Medina celebrating his massive run, pointing a single finger skyward while his tethered board appeared to join his assured spirit in pointing to the Heavens.

Brouillet didn’t know he’d land a Marvel-esque photo of a flying human surfer appearing to soar in the air, but he knew he was going to get a great image well before Medina’s run.

“I was not surprised about that, I was prepared,” said Brouillet, via The Washington Post. “I and the other photographers on the boat were supposing he was going to make a kick-out, and that’s what he did. So I pushed the button.”

Brouillet was floored by the response to the photo, as his phone blew up and the notifications continue in viral fashion.

“I was like, ‘Okay, good shot. I will send it to the editor.’ And then, one hour after, it’s, ‘Wow.’ The storm.”

Brazil’s Gabriel Medina reacts after exiting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men’s surfing Round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, in Tahiti. Getty Images

