Game-tying four-point play helps France escape Japan’s upset bid

FULL BOX SCORE

16 seconds. That’s how close Japan was to pulling off the upset of the men’s basketball tournament, having stymied Victor Wembanyama to take an 84-80 over France with just 16 seconds left to play. Make your free throws, don’t let anything crazy happen and seal a potentially program-altering win.

And then something crazy happened:

A clutch four-point play by Matthew Strazel helps force OT for France in a miraculous comeback against Japanâ¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/x8Yqoxiq86 — The Outlet Forum (@TheOutletForum) July 30, 2024





French guard Matthew Strazel knocked down a wild 3-pointer while getting fouled and made the free throw to force overtime, where Wembanyama poured in eight of France’s 10 points to seal a 94-90 win.

Wemby was again the best player on the floor for Les Bleus, pouring in a team-high 18 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists.

But Japan would not be cowed, thanks to a scorching performance from Rui Hachimura. The Lakers wing poured in 24 points in 28 minutes, going 10-of-16 from the field and hitting several audacious jumpers in the face of Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert to keep Japan close.

With just over eight minutes to play, Hachimura was ejected from the game due to a second unsportsmanlike foul, seemingly spelling doom for Japan. But time and again, Japan made big plays down the stretch. Diminutive guard Yuki Kawamura picked up the scoring mantle, responsible for 10 of Japan’s final 12 points of regulation. Hugh Watanabe delivered a monster block of a Gobert dunk attempt to preserve a three-point lead with 90 seconds to play.

This shot of Hugh Watanabe’s block on Rudy Gobert ð¤¯ pic.twitter.com/bZRTx3NQdi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2024





It seemed like destiny would be on the Japanese side, until Strazel’s huge shot flipped the script.

The win keeps France undefeated and atop Group B, while Japan will be hard-pressed to advance after an 0-2 start. Both teams will be back in action on Friday, Aug. 2, with France taking on Germany and Japan facing Brazil.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.