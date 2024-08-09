Germany claims bronze medal off of Berger’s heroics in 1-0 win vs. Spain

Germany secured the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after its 1-0 win against Spain thanks to a combination of its top-notch defense and Ann-Katrin Berger’s brilliant goalkeeping.

In the final minutes of the first half, Spain looked like the team to get on the scoresheet first. Alexia Putellas set up midfielder Aitana Bonmati nicely for a wide-open shot at the edge of the box, only for the ball to hit the crossbar. Jennifer Hermoso was able to follow up on the rebound, but a deflection sent her attempt just over the net.

In the second half, Spain’s goalkeeper Cata Coll made a costly mistake after she fouled Guilia Gwinn in the box and Germany was then awarded a penalty in the 65th minute. It proved to be the game-changing moment as Gwinn stepped up to cooly put the penalty away and give her team a 1-0 lead.

Spain had more possession of the ball while Germany continued to frustrate its opponents.

Germany narrowly missed the opportunity to go two goals up in the 71st minute as Alexandra Popp provided top scorer Lea Schuller with an open shot, but Coll was able to save her effort.

Spain turned up the pressure on Berger, who stayed consistent with her incredible saves.

Berger’s MVP moment occurred deep into the stoppage time – and the last second of the match. Janina Minge clipped the back of Lucia Garcia’s foot in the box, leading to the referee to award a penalty for Spain. Alexia Putellas stepped up to take the penalty, but Berger dove the correct way and was able to put two strong hands on the ball and make a game-winning save.

Germany has now won an Olympic medal in all five of the last five Games in which it qualified – gold in 2016 and bronze in 2000, 2004 and 2008. Spain, on the other hand, missed the opportunity of winning a medal in its debut campaign in the Olympic women’s soccer tournament.

Germany sent its head coach Horst Hrubesch off with a bronze medal in his final game for the team, who will now make way for Christian Wuck.

