Germany wins gold at Paris Olympics, cements status as team dressage titan

With history on the line, it was the sport’s biggest stars that performed in the equestrian dressage team final, locking in a set of medals and cementing their status as the best in the world. Scores reset between the qualifying round and the dressage Grand Prix Special (team final), so the playing field was level to start Saturday’s competition.

To the surprise of very few, it was Germany that secured the gold medal and defended its Olympic title for the second straight Games. Olympic newcomer Frederic Wanders started things off with a 75.942, putting Germany just off first place. However, a dazzling performance from Olympic legend Isabell Werth (by far the most decorated dressage rider of all time) with a 79.894 put the Germans back on track. In the anchor leg, defending individual champion Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl just barely topped her teammate with a spectacular 79.954, putting the Germans out of reach of the rest of the field.

There was never much of a question whether Germany would put on a show in dressage. The nation came into the Paris Olympics first in the all-time total medal count (13) and total gold medal count (10). In fact, the only nation with more than two team dressage gold medals is West Germany, which only competed in the Olympics for 36 years. This medal is No. 14 for the Germans and eighth in nine Games (with their only time off the podium coming in London where they won silver).

It wasn’t a guaranteed win, however. After finishing a close second in dressage team qualifying, Denmark continued its incredible run, finishing just 0.121 points behind Germany to secure a silver medal. The Tokyo bronze medalist and defending world champions looked strong the entire competition, and lost gold by the thinnest of margins. In the anchor leg, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour put on a flawless performance, bringing home the highest score of the day with an 81.216 – the only rider to top 80 points. The silver is Denmark’s first in team dressage.

Just like qualifying, it was Great Britain finishing on the third step of the podium, a step behind their European rivals. With both Becky Moody and Carl Hester bringing in scores around the 76.5 mark, it was Charlotte Fry’s incredible 79.483 that secured the bronze medal for the British. With three total team dressage medals in Olympic history coming into Paris, all coming in the last three games), it was a fantastic result for Great Britain to raise its total to four medals.

With the team results in, attention will turn to the individual dressage final, which will take place on Sunday.

