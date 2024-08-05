Gold and bronze medal matches decided in men’s soccer tournament

The stage is set

Medals are on the line in the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Spain did just enough to snag a 2-1 win late in the match against Morocco, while France needed a 3-1 win in extra time to survive an upset against Egypt.

Now, Spain and France will play for the No. 1 spot on the podium, while Morocco and Egypt will battle for bronze.

Gold medal match

It was a story of comebacks for France and Spain in the semifinal matches.

Now, the host will look to win gold on home soil while Spain, who reached the same stage of the tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Games, tries to spoil the party.

Both teams have only won one Olympic gold medal in men’s soccer, with France doing so at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and Spain winning on home turf at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The gold medal match will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Bronze medal match

Egypt and Morocco were close to winning their semifinal matches, but in the end, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Each team can still win a medal at the Olympics, meaning there is so much to play for.

A win for any team in the bronze medal match will be their first Olympic medal in men’s soccer.

The bronze medal match will take place at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes.

Players to watch

France’s attacking trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise will be a problem for Spain’s defense. The three have combined for seven goals throughout the tournament, and add that with the strong center back pairing in Castello Lukeba and Loic Bade, the host nation has a complete team. For Spain, Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi is shoring up things in the back while Fermin Lopez continues to bag incredible goals. Former Man City player Sergio Gomez has been implemented into a playmaking role, and as long as these three players not only stay in the match but can also make an impact, Spain could win gold on its opponent’s home.

Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi will continue to give Morocco its best chance of winning bronze. Rahimi, the tournament’s top goalscorer, is getting into good positions in the box to either finish off a cross or draw a foul, while Hakimi uses his pace to be involved in the attack and protect his goal. Egypt’s Mohammed Elneny is the man steering the ship for his country. Everything goes through him, which means fans can expect to see the former Arsenal midfielder picking up the ball from his own half and be the starting point of any attacking plays.

Predictions

Gold medal match

Both teams have strong attackers, but also solid defenders. Which is why I don’t see this being a high-scoring match. Instead, each time will limit the amount of risks they take going forward. Spain will have more possession, while France will be comfortable sitting behind the ball and picking its moments to spread the field and hit on the counter. In the end, France has more of a complete team. Plus, Mateta and Olise are clicking at the right time in goals and assists, and I think that will be enough to see France win gold on home soil. France 1-0 Spain

Bronze medal match

Egypt has impressed making it to the bronze medal match, but Morocco will be too strong of an opponent to defeat. Yes, Egypt went toe-to-toe against France, but Morocco is the most balanced team in the competition. Hakimi will continue to be a threat on the right flank, while Rahimi will test Egypt’s backline constantly. I do believe Egypt will put in a good performance, but with what will feel like a home match for Morocco with so many of its supporters filling up the stands, Morocco will do just enough to win its first-ever Olympic medal in soccer. Morocco 2-0 Egypt

